Old dock by yoland
Old dock

This is a friend of ours dock, they are planning on replacing it soon with a new shiny one, I really like the character of this oldie.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Yoland

I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
