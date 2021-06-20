Sign up
Old dock
This is a friend of ours dock, they are planning on replacing it soon with a new shiny one, I really like the character of this oldie.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
Tags
dock
