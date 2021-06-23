Sign up
heading for the hotlips
Just off from my deck is a patch of Hotlips Sage (Salvia microphylla) that is very popular with the humming birds.
Thank you for your kind comments and favs on yesterday’s pic, very much appreciated.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
205
photos
93
followers
90
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
22nd June 2021 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 23rd, 2021
