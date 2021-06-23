Previous
Next
heading for the hotlips by yoland
173 / 365

heading for the hotlips

Just off from my deck is a patch of Hotlips Sage (Salvia microphylla) that is very popular with the humming birds.
Thank you for your kind comments and favs on yesterday’s pic, very much appreciated.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
June 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise