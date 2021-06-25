Sign up
175 / 365
Red sky at night
Montague harbour before everyone drifts off to sleep. I went out for a sunset paddle board with friends and the colours were amazing.
Thank you for checking out my pics your comments and favs are really appreciated.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
207
photos
93
followers
90
following
47% complete
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
Views
11
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
24th June 2021 9:38pm
Tags
sunset
