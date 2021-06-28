Previous
Wink by yoland
178 / 365

Wink

I think this is a Pine Siskin, he was very happy to sit in the blanket flowers and enjoy the sunshine.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Yoland

@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
