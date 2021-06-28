Sign up
178 / 365
Wink
I think this is a Pine Siskin, he was very happy to sit in the blanket flowers and enjoy the sunshine.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
0
0
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
210
photos
93
followers
91
following
48% complete
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
24th June 2021 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
