179 / 365
Berries for breakfast
I think this could possibly be part of one of my strawberries this robin is having for breakfast.
Thank you for your kind comments and favs on yesterday’s Pine Siskin pic, very much appreciated:)
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
211
photos
94
followers
91
following
Tags
robin
