Berries for breakfast by yoland
Berries for breakfast

I think this could possibly be part of one of my strawberries this robin is having for breakfast.
Thank you for your kind comments and favs on yesterday’s Pine Siskin pic, very much appreciated:)
29th June 2021

Yoland

I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
