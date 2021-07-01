Previous
Next
Bobbing in the sunset by yoland
181 / 365

Bobbing in the sunset

The heat wave seems to have let up a bit here it’s back to almost normal temps we should reach a high of 26 degrees today.

It’s Canada day today, all the flags are at half mast and most celebrations are cancelled in respect of the mass unmarked graves of indigenous children that hav been found at old residential schools.... a sad day.
Thank you so much for your kind comments and favs on yesterday’s pic:)
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Dreamy image and very beautiful.

Sorry to read about this in the news, a very sad discovery. Sending love to all Canadians today
July 1st, 2021  
Delboy79 ace
A lovely golden hour
July 1st, 2021  
bkb in the city
We are still in the high 30's. Here in Alberta some places are celebrating while others are not. Very sad times for our country
July 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise