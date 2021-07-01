Bobbing in the sunset

The heat wave seems to have let up a bit here it’s back to almost normal temps we should reach a high of 26 degrees today.



It’s Canada day today, all the flags are at half mast and most celebrations are cancelled in respect of the mass unmarked graves of indigenous children that hav been found at old residential schools.... a sad day.

Thank you so much for your kind comments and favs on yesterday’s pic:)