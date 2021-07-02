Previous
Pink sails by yoland
Pink sails

A night out in Vancouver. This is the Pan Pacific hotel with the sail glowing pink. I went into town to have dinner with girlfriends and see the Imagine Van Gogh, The Immersive Exhibition. More pics to follow tomorrow.
Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
Peter H ace
Looks like an impressive place.
July 2nd, 2021  
Chris Cook ace
Nice shot. I love shooting down on the waterfront but haven't been since Covid started. Very interested to hear what you think of Imagine Van Gogh.
July 2nd, 2021  
