Immersed

An extremely enjoyable evening. It really was mesmerizing. I was fortunate to see the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam a few years ago and this Imagine Van Gogh display was really like being surrounded by his art.

From the website;

The very concept of Imagine Van Gogh is grandiose: visitors wander amongst giant projections of the artist’s paintings, swept away by every brushstroke, detail, painting medium and colour. Immersed in an extraordinary experience where all senses become fully awakened, viewers will be truly moved by such spectacular beauty. Visitors discover more than 200 of Van Gogh’s paintings, including his most famous works, painted between 1888 and 1890 in Provence, Arles and Auvers-sur-Oise.