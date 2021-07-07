Banana Slug :)

The banana slug is named for its resemblance to a ripe (or overripe) banana. It’s one of the slowest creatures on Earth, moving at a maximum speed of six and a half inches per minute. The gastropod has one lung, one foot, and no spine.



The slug is native to the dense, moist forest floors of the Pacific Northwest, ranging from Central California to Alaska. One subspecies, the Pacific banana slug, can grow up to 9 inches long,(this one is about 6 inches long) making it the second-largest slug in the world.



The banana slug is often bright yellow, though it can be brown, white, and green. Like all slugs, banana slugs use four tentacles to sense their environment. A pair of upper tentacles, protruding from the top of their heads, are optical. Tiny black dots, or “eyes,” at the ends of the tentacles detect light and movement. A pair of smaller, lower tentacles, protruding straight out in front of their “face” are able to feel and smell. If a banana slug loses a tentacle to a predator or accident, it’s able to grow back.



The banana slug has a single lung, which has an external breathing pore, and it eats with its radula, a tongue-like body part that’s covered in rows of microscopic teeth.

All info from the National Geographic site.