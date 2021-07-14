Previous
Wild fire by yoland
Wild fire

Viewed from 38000 feet on my way to Tokyo, located about 250 miles north of Vancouver.
It has been an extremely dry July in BC. There are 319 wild fire burning in the province. Link to BC wild fire map https://governmentofbc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/f0ac328d88c74d07aa2ee385abe2a41b
Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
marlboromaam (Mags)
What a view and fantastic capture!
July 14th, 2021  
