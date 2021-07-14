Sign up
194 / 365
Wild fire
Viewed from 38000 feet on my way to Tokyo, located about 250 miles north of Vancouver.
It has been an extremely dry July in BC. There are 319 wild fire burning in the province. Link to BC wild fire map
https://governmentofbc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/f0ac328d88c74d07aa2ee385abe2a41b
Thank you for all of your comments and favs on yesterday’s pic, very much appreciated.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
1
1
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I'd love any tips or critique. Thx
227
photos
95
followers
91
following
53% complete
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
188
33
189
190
191
192
193
194
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
fire
,
wild
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a view and fantastic capture!
July 14th, 2021
