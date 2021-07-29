Previous
Harrison Lake by yoland
195 / 365

Harrison Lake

On arrival into Vancouver.
Harrison Lake is the largest lake in the southern Coast Mountains of Canada, being about 250 square kilometres (95 mi²) in area.[1] It is about 60 km (37 mi) in length and at its widest almost 9 km (5.6 mi) across. Its southern end, at the resort community of Harrison Hot Springs, is c. 95 km east of downtown Vancouver. East of the lake are the Lillooet Ranges while to the west are the Douglas Ranges. The lake is the last of a series of large north-south glacial valleys tributary to the Fraser along its north bank east of Vancouver, British Columbia. The others to the west are the Chehalis, Stave, Alouette, Pitt, and Coquitlam Rivers.
Info from Wikipedia
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Yoland

@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wow! What a view!
July 29th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely view!
July 29th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Stunning blues. Nice to see you back!
July 29th, 2021  
Aleksander Rzyman ace
Your aerial pictures are invariably stunning. Love them.
July 29th, 2021  
