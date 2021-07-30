Previous
Valley wild fire by yoland
Valley wild fire

100km west of Vancouver, a wild fire burning out of control in a valley. Taken at 38000 on the way to Montreal.
30th July 2021

Yoland

@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
