Previous
Next
Harrison Lake by yoland
198 / 365

Harrison Lake

On the way back into Vancouver after the wild fire smoke has rolled into the Fraser Valley and the Vancouver area.
Thank you so much for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo, very much appreciated:)
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise