208 / 365
Stephen Avenue Calgary
It was a lovely evening for dinner on the patio, a quick 18 hour layover in Calgary and then off to Montreal and home to Vancouver tomorrow.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday pic, very much appreciated:)
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
11th August 2021 7:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carrie Shepeard
Looks like a great evening!
August 12th, 2021
