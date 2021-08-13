Previous
Next
Vancouver by yoland
210 / 365

Vancouver

A strange orange glow to the sunset with the smoke from the wild fires moving in.

Thank you for your kind comments and favs on yesterday’s pic, very much appreciated.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise