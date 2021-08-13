Sign up
210 / 365
Vancouver
A strange orange glow to the sunset with the smoke from the wild fires moving in.
Thank you for your kind comments and favs on yesterday’s pic, very much appreciated.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
0
0
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
243
photos
99
followers
92
following
57% complete
View this month »
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
12th August 2021 9:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
365 Project
close