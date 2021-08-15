Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
212 / 365
Montague harbour view
This is from a friends house at the top of the hill overlooking Montague harbour. On the right you can see Wise, Charles, and SaltSpring Island. In the far distance is Vancouver Island.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s pic.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
245
photos
99
followers
92
following
58% complete
View this month »
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
15th August 2021 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close