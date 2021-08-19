Previous
Peeking through by yoland
Peeking through

Coastal Mt range near Vancouver.

Thank you so much for your constructive comments and tips on yesterday’s pic, very much appreciated:)
19th August 2021

Yoland

@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking view and a great capture.
August 19th, 2021  
