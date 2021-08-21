Sign up
Previous
Next
218 / 365
Mom’s garden
Just a catch up shot of a beautiful rose in my mom’s garden taken in June.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
1
0
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
251
photos
101
followers
93
following
59% complete
View this month »
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
Views
8
1
365
X-T20
5th June 2021 9:54am
Tags
rose
Virginia Stapleton
ace
Great color!
August 22nd, 2021
