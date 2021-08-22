Previous
Next
From my neighbour’s garden. by yoland
219 / 365

From my neighbour’s garden.

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s pic :)
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Lovely detail
August 23rd, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
Beautiful! The details and tones in this shot are just perfect
August 23rd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very lovely!
August 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise