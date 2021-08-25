Previous
1 size larger please by yoland
222 / 365

1 size larger please

A garter snake apparently sheds it skin a couple of times a summer.

25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Yoland

@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
