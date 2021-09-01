Previous
Next
Wind power by yoland
229 / 365

Wind power

Always interesting to watch the boats in the bay.

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s pic, very much appreciated:)
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise