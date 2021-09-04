Previous
Spring in her step by yoland
Spring in her step

I was taking photos of a friends pear tree when I caught this deer out of the corner of my eye spring up the bank.

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s pic.
4th September 2021

Yoland

I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
