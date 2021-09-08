Previous
The bike ride up is worth the view by yoland
236 / 365

The bike ride up is worth the view

This is the view from My Sutil looking west.
Parker and Julia Island right in front with SaltSpring and Vancouver Island. Montague harbour to the right.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
What a beautiful view
What a beautiful view
September 8th, 2021  
