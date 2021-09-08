Sign up
236 / 365
The bike ride up is worth the view
This is the view from My Sutil looking west.
Parker and Julia Island right in front with SaltSpring and Vancouver Island. Montague harbour to the right.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
1
1
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I'd love any tips or critique. Thx
269
photos
100
followers
94
following
64% complete
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
7th September 2021 1:31pm
bkb in the city
What a beautiful view
September 8th, 2021
