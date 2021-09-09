Previous
Coast Guard to the rescue by yoland
Coast Guard to the rescue

The coast guard showed up to help someone who’s boat was sinking, you can see the blue vacuumed hose to suck the water out of the boat that is going under.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Yoland

@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh wow, great catch, Yoland.
September 9th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Every sailor’s nightmare! Hope they saved the boat
September 9th, 2021  
