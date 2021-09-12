Previous
Misty Mayne Island by yoland
240 / 365

Misty Mayne Island

This is the view from my brother and sister-in-law‘s deck. They are just a 10min boat ride from us. This is looking towards Prevost Island with the Vancouver to Victoria ferry passing by.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Yoland

@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What a lovely spot to watch the world go by.
September 12th, 2021  
