240 / 365
Misty Mayne Island
This is the view from my brother and sister-in-law‘s deck. They are just a 10min boat ride from us. This is looking towards Prevost Island with the Vancouver to Victoria ferry passing by.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
Yoland
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
marlboromaam (Mags)
What a lovely spot to watch the world go by.
September 12th, 2021
