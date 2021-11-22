Sign up
305 / 365
Vancouver morning sunrise.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s pic, they are very much appreciated:)
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
343
photos
110
followers
105
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
22nd November 2021 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christina
Just beautiful - One can never tire of looking at a fabulous sunrise or sunset!
November 22nd, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful
November 22nd, 2021
