I wish vacations never ended :) by yoland
307 / 365

I wish vacations never ended :)

I wasn’t able to get any photos today, so this is one from last week. One of the final nights of our Mexican vacation.

Thank you so much for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
Samantha ace
Lovely silhouettes.
November 25th, 2021  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
November 25th, 2021  
