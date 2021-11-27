Previous
Mouths of Volcanos by yoland
310 / 365

Mouths of Volcanos

70nm east of King Salmon Alaska on another flight Vancouver to Tokyo at 38000ft.

Thank you so much for your comments and favs they are very much appreciated.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
Casablanca ace
Wow! Wonderful viewpoint
November 27th, 2021  
Mags ace
Whoa! What a shot!
November 27th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
November 27th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 27th, 2021  
