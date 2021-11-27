Sign up
310 / 365
Mouths of Volcanos
70nm east of King Salmon Alaska on another flight Vancouver to Tokyo at 38000ft.
Thank you so much for your comments and favs they are very much appreciated.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
4
3
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
348
photos
112
followers
109
following
84% complete
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
26th November 2021 5:52pm
Casablanca
ace
Wow! Wonderful viewpoint
November 27th, 2021
Mags
ace
Whoa! What a shot!
November 27th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
November 27th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 27th, 2021
