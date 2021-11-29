Previous
Next
Driftwood by yoland
312 / 365

Driftwood

With all the storms that have hit the west coast the driftwood is filling the beaches.

Thank you so much for your comments on and favs,they are very much appreciated :)
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danny James ace
Lovely scene.
November 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise