Ascent to Bulnes by yolanda
Ascent to Bulnes

To get to Bulnes you can only go up in two ways, by cable car or walking. We went up on foot, it is only 450 meters but with an 8% unevenness, it is hard as it goes up a stone path, but very rewarding.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Yolanda

@yolanda
