paramotor flight by yolanda
Photo 495

paramotor flight

I see him from home every day and I had to take a picture of him
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Yolanda

@yolanda
I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
135% complete

