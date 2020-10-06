Previous
Next
River Cares by yolanda
Photo 500

River Cares

This is my photo number 500, this is the Cares river, in Cantabria, this space is covered by stone and only a slight thread of light enters, what can be seen in the photo the eye does not see it because of the darkness
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Yolanda

@yolanda
I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing capture and light.
October 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise