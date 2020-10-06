Sign up
Photo 500
River Cares
This is my photo number 500, this is the Cares river, in Cantabria, this space is covered by stone and only a slight thread of light enters, what can be seen in the photo the eye does not see it because of the darkness
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
1
0
Yolanda
@yolanda
I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
500
photos
50
followers
104
following
493
494
495
496
497
498
499
500
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Mi proyecto
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
10th September 2020 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
light
,
green
,
nikon
,
shadows
,
river
,
rio
,
whater
,
cantabria
,
nikon800
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and light.
October 6th, 2020
