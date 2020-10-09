Previous
Castelldefels beach, Spain by yolanda
Photo 503

Castelldefels beach, Spain

We went to take photos at the beach at night on display, our cameras were almost stolen, less bad than we realized, at least we took some photos
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Yolanda

@yolanda
I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
137% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
It almost sounds like here in SA! You cannot go anywhere in the evening without fearing for your goods or life! You sure got a good shot of this lovely vibe.
October 9th, 2020  
