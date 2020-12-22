Sign up
Photo 577
On the way to Grenoble
Nice Christmas picture on the way to Grenoble
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Yolanda
@yolanda
I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
Album
Mi proyecto
Camera
SM-G920F
Taken
3rd January 2017 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
christmas
,
nikon
,
way
,
bw
,
bn
,
grenoble
,
nikond800
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful leading line of snow-covered trees :)
December 22nd, 2020
