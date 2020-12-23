Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 578
Gossol
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
1
1
Yolanda
@yolanda
I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Mi proyecto
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
2nd December 2017 10:28am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
light
,
nikon
,
village
,
nikond800
Jacqueline
ace
Great atmospheric shot!
December 28th, 2020
