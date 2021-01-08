Sign up
Photo 594
horse shadow
Photographed horse in studio and created shadow with photoshop
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
3
1
Yolanda
ace
@yolanda
I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
594
photos
62
followers
117
following
587
588
589
590
591
592
593
594
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Mi proyecto
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
6th January 2021 8:45pm
nikon
shadows
horse
bw
sombras
bn
nikond800
Jacqueline
ace
Very creative!
January 7th, 2021
Jean
ace
well done!
January 7th, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Like this!
January 7th, 2021
