Previous
Next
horse shadow by yolanda
Photo 594

horse shadow

Photographed horse in studio and created shadow with photoshop
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Yolanda

ace
@yolanda
I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Very creative!
January 7th, 2021  
Jean ace
well done!
January 7th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Like this!
January 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise