Two points of view by yolanda
Photo 598

Two points of view

I did not know what to photograph, and the low temperatures do not accompany. So, when looking in my garden, I liked the image that was seen from the mobile and I decided to photograph it, the mobile and the image that the camera sees
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Yolanda

@yolanda
I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
