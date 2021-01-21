Sign up
Photo 607
Royal Palace of Olite
Lights and leftovers play in the Queen's Garden
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
2
2
Yolanda
ace
@yolanda
I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
607
photos
65
followers
122
following
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Mi proyecto
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
9th August 2016 10:04am
Tags
light
,
nikon
,
shadows
,
color
,
palace
,
nikond800
Granny7
ace
I just love the light and dark. Absolute fav
January 21st, 2021
Yolanda
ace
@denful
thanks so much l
January 21st, 2021
