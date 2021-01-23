Sign up
Photo 609
Colors
There comes a time when I no longer know what to photograph, and we have also been without internet for 2 days due to the hurricane-force winds that have hit Spain, I took the opportunity to take photos of a box of pastel colors
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Yolanda
ace
@yolanda
I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
610
photos
65
followers
121
following
603
604
605
606
607
608
609
610
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Mi proyecto
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
21st January 2021 6:45pm
Tags
light
,
nikon
,
colors
,
shadows
,
pastelcolors
,
nikond800
