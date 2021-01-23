Previous
Colors by yolanda
Photo 609

Colors

There comes a time when I no longer know what to photograph, and we have also been without internet for 2 days due to the hurricane-force winds that have hit Spain, I took the opportunity to take photos of a box of pastel colors
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Yolanda

@yolanda
I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
