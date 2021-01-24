Sign up
Photo 610
Milk drops
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
2
2
Yolanda
ace
@yolanda
I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
610
photos
65
followers
121
following
167% complete
View this month »
603
604
605
606
607
608
609
610
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Mi proyecto
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
17th January 2021 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
nikon
,
drops
,
milk
,
bw
,
bn
,
nikond800
Granny7
ace
Great capture and I love the lighting Fav
January 24th, 2021
SwChappell
ace
Awesome capture!
January 24th, 2021
