Previous
Next
Photo 623
Flash of Red February - Flash of Red February
Sixth day of the challenge - Port of Barcelona. One of the commercial and liveliest areas of Barcelona.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
Yolanda
ace
@yolanda
I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
Album
Mi proyecto
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
1st August 2015 8:00pm
Tags
for2021
moni kozi
Splendid photograph
February 6th, 2021
