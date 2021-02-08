Sign up
Flash of Red February- Goldi camera 1930
We started the second week of the challenge: this is one of my greatest treasures, a German 3X4 reel Goldi camera made 1930
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
Yolanda
ace
@yolanda
I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
black
white
camera
nikon
bw
bn
nikond800
for2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow, nice capture of it, that's fab!
February 8th, 2021
moni kozi
Beautiful reflection photograph
February 8th, 2021
