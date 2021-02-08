Previous
Flash of Red February- Goldi camera 1930 by yolanda
Photo 625

Flash of Red February- Goldi camera 1930

We started the second week of the challenge: this is one of my greatest treasures, a German 3X4 reel Goldi camera made 1930
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Yolanda

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow, nice capture of it, that's fab!
February 8th, 2021  
moni kozi
Beautiful reflection photograph
February 8th, 2021  
