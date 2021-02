Flash of Red February - Back to the future

There is less left to finish this week's challenge of treasures, trinkets and junk, and I am back to upload another chamber. and we return to the past with this camera, the Kodak Disck 4000, new technology for the 80s, although the most characteristic of this camera was its negative in the form of a disc, each 10.5 × 8 mm frame. The camera works too, but negatives are impossible to find.

I would have many cameras left to show you, but I only have tomorrow to add one more. I hope you like it