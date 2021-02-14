Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 631
Flash of Red February - Valentine's Day
Last day of the week .... and ... today it's time to put the drop of color in the challenge. It is Valentine's Day and what better than a 2 of hearts.Happy Valentine's Day!
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Yolanda
ace
@yolanda
I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
631
photos
87
followers
129
following
172% complete
View this month »
624
625
626
627
628
629
630
631
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Mi proyecto
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
14th February 2021 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nikon
,
bw
,
blanco
,
negro
,
bn
,
nikond800
,
cámara
,
for2021
Anja
Lovely idea and beautifully photographed
February 14th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Clever shot!
February 14th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Clever flash of red
February 14th, 2021
Alison Tomlin
ace
Very clever interpretation of the theme!
February 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close