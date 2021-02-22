Sign up
Photo 639
Flash of Red February - Guitar
We continue with the challenge - Shape, line, pattern and light. A guitar string
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Yolanda
ace
@yolanda
I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
Views
6
Comments
1
Mi proyecto
NIKON D800
26th December 2020 8:41pm
nikon
pattern
shape
line
bw
blanco
negro
bn
ligh
nikond800
cámara
for2021
moni kozi
Whoa! What a great pov and capture!
February 22nd, 2021
