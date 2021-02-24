Previous
Flash of Red February - Pen spring by yolanda
Photo 641

Flash of Red February - Pen spring

We continue with the challenge - Shape, line, pattern and light.
Pen spring, the shadow is painted with chalk on a black cardboard
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Yolanda

I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
moni kozi
Wow!
February 24th, 2021  
CristinaL ace
Love this.
February 24th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Very creative
February 24th, 2021  
Jean ace
fab macro!
February 24th, 2021  
