Flash of Red February - There be Dragons by yolanda
Flash of Red February - There be Dragons

The month of February is ending and with great sadness, the Flash of Red February challenge, thank you very much because I have had a lot of fun, I have seen great works and met people with whom I had not met before. But this photo that I also uploaded I want to include in the There be Dragons challenge, it contains the conditions for the 2 challenges, patterns and fantasy, dragons come from the minds and fantasy of people and of course, from books.
Made by layers with photoshop, with photographs of me.
Thank you all very much for your comments yesterday
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Yolanda

ace
@yolanda
I love photography ... and any form of expression, I'm not characterized by any particular trend, it may be that I've always looked at things...
Judith Johnson
Fantastic - what an amazingly creative image! Fav
February 27th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
This is extraordinary! Well done!
February 27th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
So creative. Love the message.
February 27th, 2021  
Jean ace
So well done and creative!
February 27th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Brilliant image!
February 27th, 2021  
