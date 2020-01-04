Previous
Next
All Out of Sorts by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1465

All Out of Sorts

This is me - feeling all out of sorts. Took my friends to the airport and waved them back off to the UK. Had a fantastic 3 weeks with them and will miss them heaps. Not all bad, will see them again in August, as we're going back for a return visit.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
401% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Definitely look out of sorts with the curving reflection.
January 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise