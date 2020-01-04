Sign up
Photo 1465
All Out of Sorts
This is me - feeling all out of sorts. Took my friends to the airport and waved them back off to the UK. Had a fantastic 3 weeks with them and will miss them heaps. Not all bad, will see them again in August, as we're going back for a return visit.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th January 2020 3:31pm
Tags
bauble
,
selfie
Shutterbug
ace
Definitely look out of sorts with the curving reflection.
January 4th, 2020
