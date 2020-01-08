Previous
Bee in yellow by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1469

Bee in yellow

One of my palms has flowered, and the bees are going mad on them. Had to stand on a chair to capture this, as the flowers lower down have all been eaten by the alpacas
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
402% complete

