Previous
Next
Sunset on the Waikato by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1480

Sunset on the Waikato

We get wonderful sunrises, but the sun disappears behind the hill before sunset. Tonight we had dinner at my father-in-laws and took a slight detour home. Just in time to catch the sun setting over the Waikato river
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
405% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
This is quite beautiful!
January 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise