Photo 1480
Sunset on the Waikato
We get wonderful sunrises, but the sun disappears behind the hill before sunset. Tonight we had dinner at my father-in-laws and took a slight detour home. Just in time to catch the sun setting over the Waikato river
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
sunset
river
waikato
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is quite beautiful!
January 19th, 2020
